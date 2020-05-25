Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in an ATV crash that left two people injured.
It happened about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 on Phillian Road near Bay City Forestville Road in Sanilac County's Greenleaf Township.
The investigation determined a 2005 Suzuki LTA500 ATV, which was being operated by a 28-year-old Sterling Heights woman, was traveling westbound out of a driveway.
The driver attempted to turn onto Phillian Road and rolled the ATV, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The woman was treated at the scene and transported by Flight Care to St. Mary's Hospital for further treatment.
A 25-year-old Sterling Heights man, who was a passenger on the ATV, was treated at the scene and transported to Hills and Dales Hospital for further treatment.
The extent of their injuries are unknown.
Alcohol and excessive speeds are believed to be a factor, the sheriff's office said.
