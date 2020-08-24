Michigan State Police believe alcohol and excessive speed are factors in a crash that killed an Ovid woman.
Troopers were called to Woodbury Road, near Laingsburg, in Shiawassee County on August 23 after a 31-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle at around 8:05 p.m.
Deputies said her vehicle left the road, and overturned in the tree line, throwing the woman from the vehicle.
She was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery, but later passed away.
Troopers said the preliminary investigation shows alcohol, a lack of a seatbelt, and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.