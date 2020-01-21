Can you feel the love? Apparently, Aldi can.
With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the chain is helping you celebrate. Available at select locations, starting Jan. 29 and for a limited time, the chain is offering heart-shaped pizza and cheeses.
Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Cheese Deli Pizza will be available for $4.99, and the Emporium Selection Valentine’s Day Cheese Assortment can be purchased for $3.99 each.
That’s a Valentine’s Day meal for under $20.
