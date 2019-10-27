A date has been set for the grand opening of the new Aldi located in Grand Blanc.
The grocery retailer plans to open on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The store will be located at 6248 S. Saginaw Rd. and will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
People who attend the grand opening will not only save on groceries, but they will also have the chance to win a prize.
For more information on Aldi and their grand opening, click here.
