A new Aldi store is making its way to Mid-Michigan.
Grand Blanc Township Planning and Building Director Mark Lloyd confirmed the store is moving into Heritage Plaza and will occupy the old MC Sports building.
But, Lloyd said the store plans to expand that footprint, and will be around 20,000 square feet.
The final site approval was given about two months ago, and plans are to break ground soon, weather permitting.
Officials hope to have the new store open by the fall.
Aldi Webberville Division Vice President Ryan Fritsch issued the following statement:
We plan to open our new Grand Blanc location at 6248 Saginaw Road in fall 2019. We look forward to joining the Grand Blanc community to bring customers a smarter, faster and easier grocery shopping option.
