Alec Baldwin was in Flint Wednesday, Feb. 20 to interview Congressman Dan Kildee for an upcoming documentary on the Flint Water Crisis.
Congressman Kildee’s Chief of Staff, Mitch Rivard, said Baldwin talked to Kildee about his successful efforts to pass a $170 million aid package for Flint through Congress.
They spoke about Kildee’s efforts to make sure the city received money to help remove lead pipes and expanding health care services to those exposed to lead.
There is no further information on the interview or when the documentary is set to air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.