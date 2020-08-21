An Alger man is behind bars after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested him for child sexually abusive material.
Brandyn Anthony Markey, 34, was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home.
The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Markey was viewing child sexually abusive materials on the internet, according to police.
Following forensic examinations of the digital evidence, Markey was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive materials – aggravated possession.
Markey was arraigned on Aug 20.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, you can report it to the CyberTipLine here.
