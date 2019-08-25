Candidate: Marysville should be as white "as possible" A city council candidate in Michigan shocked a public forum when she said she wants to keep "Marysville a white community as much as possible."

A city on the West Coast is distancing themselves from a Michigan city with the same name.

Marysville, Washington posted on their Facebook page Friday night to make sure they don't get confused with Marysville, Michigan.

The small town in St. Clair County made headlines Friday after a woman running for local office said they need to keep the city "as white as possible."

Jean Cramer made the comment at a public forum Thursday in response to a question about diversity in Marysville.

The Washington city posted on Facebook saying "We're disappointed in the comments of a candidate in another Marysville (Michigan), and we do not share that sentiment. All are welcome here."

The city said they needed to clarify after a national news outlet mistakenly ran a photo of their city building in reference to the story.

Officials started using the hashtag "NotOurMarysville" on social media.