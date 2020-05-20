All bridges in Thomas Township have been closed due to flooding. Officials are saying if you need to leave Thomas Township, public safety officers are suggesting you travel south on Hemlock Road, to Brant Road, then to M-52 to Fergus Road. Then take Sheridan to the south part of Saginaw.
Evacuations have occurred, but officials are asking residents to monitor conditions in the area and evacuate if you feel it is necessary.
Many roads have water across them, again, please do not drive on water-covered roads.
If shelter is needed, Swan Valley High School and Hemlock High School have been set-up to take people.
