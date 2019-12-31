Ice and snow have toppled hundreds of trees in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula and cut off power to thousands of people.
Cloverland Electric Cooperative, which serves five counties and Sault Ste. Marie, said it could take days to completely restore power.
The sheriff's office said trees still were falling Tuesday from the weight of snow and ice.
In western Michigan, more than 50 snowplows were clearing Kent County roads.
