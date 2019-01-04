All northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 in Genesee County have reopened after a crash.
MDOT said the crash affected southbound lanes near Bristol Road, exit 116, and northbound lanes after I-475, near exit 111.
It was reported at about 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.