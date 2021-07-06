All lanes of I-75 in Genesee County near Clio are back open after a crash Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. and had all lanes closed for a period of time. All lanes have since reopened.
No injuries were reported from the incident, according to Michigan State Police.
