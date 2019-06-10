All lanes of N. Euclid (Huron Road) are back open in Bay County following a crash Monday evening.
The road was closed at M-247 near the Marathon gas station.
Central Dispatch paged out the crash about 7 p.m. The road reopened about 7:45 p.m.
TV5 will update once we get more information.
