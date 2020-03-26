All lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge have reopened following a morning crash.
First responders were called to the northbound lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge, near the 153-mile marker, in Saginaw County at around 7:30 a.m. on March 26.
The crash blocked two lanes at Exit 154, but all lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
