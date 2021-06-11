All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance will receive an additional payment in June.
The additional payment is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Michigan, 700,000 households are eligible for the benefits under approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition service.
Previously in April 2020, families already receiving the maximum benefits were not eligible for COVID-19 emergency benefits. Now, all households will receive an increase of $95 a month even if they are receiving the maximum amount of assistance.
Anyone who is eligible will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card from June 12 to 22.
“As we continue to return to normal, it’s important to note that there are still many people who are struggling due to the global pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “MDHHS believes it is critically important to help people feed their families.”
More than 1.2 million people in Michigan receive federal benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program. Eligible families do not need to re-apply for additional benefits.
Anyone can check the balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges.
