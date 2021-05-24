All-new ‘Dust ‘em Off’ car show kicked off in Flint

Car enthusiasts were treated to an all-new event in the lead up to Flint’s Back to the Bricks. The Dort Financial Center showcased classic cars for the “Dust ‘em Off” car show.
“The music, the people, and all the cars,” said Jimmy Pearce.
Those were just some of the highlights of the “Dust ‘em Off” car show, an all-new event hosted by Back to the Bricks.
“It’s great to be back out here and go to a car show again,” said Carolyn Meredith.
After the pandemic canceled last year’s Back to the Bricks events, Meredith says she is thrilled to be surrounded by what she loves most, cars.
“My husband and I own classic cars ourselves and it’s really nice to get out and be with people and enjoy classic cars,” Meredith said.
For Suzannha Byrd, not only did she enjoy seeing other classic cars, as she says, “I, of course, like the Jeeps and the Corvettes.”
But also showing off her dream car, one that she received from her husband for her 50th birthday.
“I’ve wanted one just like this since I was a little kid,” Byrd said. “It’s a 1970s same era I was born. I wanted a convertible. It had to be 70, it had to be red.”
The event was one of the first opportunities of the year for all car owners to get their cars out and dust them off for all to see.
“It’s a great show, I can’t wait for the Back to the Bricks itself,” Byrd said.
The next event for Back to the Bricks is the promo tour, taking place June 4 through 9.
