All playgrounds in Bay City parks are closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"The closures come in response to public health directives urging organizations to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 by closing or limiting public access to areas that attract congregations of people," the city said in a press release on Tuesday, March 31.
Residents can still use city parks and trails for outdoor exercise as outlined in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
