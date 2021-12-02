All public schools in Tuscola County will be closed Friday, Dec. 3 following the Oxford High School shooting.
The tragic incident that killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher, happened Tuesday, Nov. 30 when a 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire.
He has since been arrested and charged as an adult.
“The Oxford incident is now affecting our ability locally to teach and provide a safe learning experience for your child,” the Caro Police Department said on Thursday after several copycat threats were circulated at schools across the state.
Out of an abundance of caution, all public schools in the county will be closed Friday.
“In addition to all classroom sessions, all events in the schools will be cancelled until Monday morning. For the safety of everyone, we will re-evaluate the situation Sunday afternoon to make a determination for Monday,” the police department said.
The police department said the decision to close schools was due to the large number of rumors circulating around social media involving weapons and/or plans of violence against several schools in the county.
County leaders are urging parents to talk to their children about the Oxford incident and the consequences of the subsequent posts.
“Whereas no credible threat has yet to be identified the sheer volume of information being shared on multiple social media platforms dictates that these steps be taken,” the police department said.
Resources to help parents talk with their children can be found here.
