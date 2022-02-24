An alleged criminal sexual conduct suspect took their own life after running from the Michigan State Police in Gratiot County.
The Michigan State Police Department started an investigation in January into a potential criminal sexual conduct suspect where the victim was abused over multiple years.
After an investigation, the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor issued a five-count felony warrant for the suspect. The charges included three counts of CSC in the first degree, one count of using a computer to commit a felony and one count of creating sexual abusive material, according to MSP.
On Thursday MSP located the suspect in Gratiot County’s Village of Riverdale. The suspect was seen fleeing from their residence into a neighboring yard and then went back to the residence when he saw police, according to MSP.
Police received a search warrant and went into the residence where the suspect was found dead from an apparent hanging.
The suspect’s name is not being released because he was not arraigned on charges.
