A man is dead after an alleged dispute at a Lapeer gas station led to a shooting on Monday.
Lapeer Police were dispatched to the Clark Gas Station on S. Main Street where a 33-year-old man was unresponsive in the parking lot.
According to police, life-saving measures were attempted at the scene. The man was transported to Lapeer McLaren Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 34-year-old man from Lapeer has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
An autopsy is expected to be performed and the incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.