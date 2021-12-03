An investigation into the use of an alleged fake Snapchat profile has led to the arrest and conviction of a Michigan man, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
47-year-old Michael James Green allegedly created a fake Snapchat profile under the name “Simon Royal” and used it to “groom and sexually abuse young kids,” according to Swanson.
One of those kids was a 13-year-old boy, whose alleged communication with the Snapchat profile led to Green’s arrest.
Jessica, the mother of the 13-year-old boy, said she reached out to the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) on Nov. 15 after searching through her son’s phone that day and finding disturbing conversations between him and the Simon Royal Snapchat profile.
“I can’t even say the things that were being said by this man to my son,” she said.
According to Jessica and Swanson, Jessica’s son enjoys video games, and Green allegedly took advantage of this to lure him in by offering to take him to an arcade and give him his game points.
Swanson also added that Jessica’s son is a “respectable, honorable little boy” but Green allegedly told him what he could do with his girlfriend in an effort to “encourage the hormones of a young kid.”
According to Jessica, one of the messages she saw from Green also allegedly said he would come to their house that day. Within several hours, GHOST showed up before he did.
“When he was caught, he rammed one of our cars, he tried to take off, he was apprehended because he was already on parole, he knows he’s going back to prison,” Swanson said.
Jessica said that what alarmed her the most was that she allegedly saw a previous message from Green in which he said he had been in the neighborhood at an earlier date and had already seen her son. She also got concerned when she realized that photos of her daughter and her nephew had also been posted, meaning Green knew what they look like as well.
Green was charged with five felonies, including attempted kidnapping, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and fleeing and alluding.
“He has already said he’s done this to more kids,” said Swanson. He’s used the same MO. He’s used Snapchat under the name Simon Royal.”
Swanson said to call 911 if parents see their child has befriended the Simon Royal profile.
“Take the message from a mom, take the message from this investigation and get into your kids’ business. It’s not because you’re trying to be a helicopter parent, you’re showing a loving parent,” he said.
