Allegiant Air will make Flint’s Bishop International Airport an aircraft and crew based airport.
That is a $75 million investment creating at least 89 new and high-wage jobs, the airport said. The base operation begins in February.
In addition, the airline announced a new route out of Flint. The nonstop flight will travel to Phoenix/Mesa beginning Nov. 18.
“Flint has been a great location for Allegiant, where our presence and success have grown each year,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs. “It makes perfect sense to establish an aircraft and crew base in Flint, further embedding Allegiant in the community as a hometown airline. Having locally-based operations will mean opportunities for expanded hours, as well as more – and more frequent – flight offerings for local residents. We are grateful to our outstanding partners at Flint Bishop International Airport for working to make this exciting step in Allegiant’s growth a reality.”
The airport said the announcement is the culmination of a great relationship with Allegiant.
“Our passengers have proven time and again how much they value the unique brand of travel that Allegiant offers. Allegiant has grown from less than 7 percent of our traffic in 2016, to over 54 percent today. It’s an amazing story of growth, commitment and partnership. Opening this base will add a variety of high paying jobs to the region, give our passengers greater access to more nonstop destinations, and the airline a home in Mid-Michigan. We’re looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level," said Nino Sapone, chief executive officer at Flint Bishop International Airport.
Allegiant began operating at FNT in 2016.
"With a base located here in Flint, Michigan that means three aircraft will be based here full time. And along with that planes come the flight crew. And we're looking at 89 well-paying jobs for the region,” said Sarah Richardson, from Allegiant Air.
After a year of crushing losses for the airline industry, $75 million is no small sum for Allegiant Air.
"They seen the opportunity here in Flint and, and the community responded well, and the flights were full, so they said, you know what, we're gonna jump on it,” Sapone said.
Allegiant skyrocketed from a fraction of Flint Bishop's traffic to more than half in just five years, and all those full flights gave the airport more leverage for becoming a base.
The creation of that base, plus Allegiant's out-and-back non-stop flight style, means employees aren't living on the road.
"Working with Allegiant, it has a really nice work-life balance because every night those crew members will return back to their families and sleep in their own beds,” Richardson said.
Sapone said it is a domino effect and residents will see the investment into the area.
"They're $90,000 plus jobs. They're good for the area, and they're gonna continue to grow. And as they grow, there's gonna be more opportunities for employment here," Sapone said.
Besides more destinations, Flint Bishop is looking to add even more airplanes and flight times for passengers.
"We're carrying over 200,000 passengers a year. And with the base announcement, we're definitely going to be announcing new routes, new opportunities, new frequencies," Richardson said.
New routes means new jobs for mid-Michigan residents, which is good news for an industry that was decimated a year and a half ago.
"Prior to March, the spring break was the best this airport has seen. We were up 51 percent from previous year, 19. Then the pandemic hit and everything came to a halt. But yeah, just to continue growth and be able to come out of this and become a base, it's huge," Sapone said.
Allegiant plans to immediately begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, and ground personnel to support the base.
