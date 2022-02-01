Allegiant announced a new nonstop route from Flint Bishop International Airport.
The budget airline will soon have flights from Flint to Savannah, Georgia. The service will begin April 15.
To celebrate the announcement, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.
“We’re thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in 12 of our markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “These new routes will grow our presence in Flint, as well as in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego.”
