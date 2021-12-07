Allegiant announced two new nonstop flights to Boston and Jacksonville, Florida from Flint Bishop International Airport.
To celebrate, Allegiant will be offering one-way fares to Logan International Airport in Boston starting March 10 for as low as $49 and one-way fares to Jacksonville International Airport starting March 11 for as low as $39. The two new routes are part of a nine-route expansion across Allegiant’s network.
Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Dec. 8 for travel by Aug. 15. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. For more details about optional services and baggage fees as well as flight days and times, visit Allegiant’s website.
“These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for spring break,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford.”
