Travelers can now take a nonstop flight from Flint Bishop Airport to Las Vegas.
Allegiant announced the new route on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“We’re excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We are continuing to expand Allegiant’s network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion.”
The new route starts next year on March 2 with fares that can be as low as $59 each way.
For flight days, times, and fares head to Allegiant.com.
