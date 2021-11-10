Allegiant’s forthcoming operational base at Flint Bishop International Airport is receiving a $200,000 grant to support new jobs and a new aircraft.
Allegiant plans to begin base operations in Flint in mid-February 2022, generating nearly $77 million in private investment and creating 88 new high-wage jobs. Michigan was chosen for the project over other competing sites across the country.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) to announce support for the project with a $200,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
“Allegiant’s investment will create good-paying jobs for Flint-area residents as we continue building up Michigan’s economy and usher in a new era of prosperity together,” Whitmer said. “We are pleased to collaborate with our local partners and support this expansion, which will help us stay laser-focused on growing our economy and will provide more convenient, affordable flight options for Michigan leisure and business travelers.”
Serving more than 130 cities across the United States with nonstop flights, Allegiant is one of America’s premier ultra-low-cost air carriers. Allegiant began operating at Bishop International Airport in 2016 and currently offers eight nonstop routes.
To increase route expansion and network growth, Allegiant is planning to establish a new aircraft and crew base at Bishop Airport. The project will include housing three Airbus A320 aircraft, allowing for more nonstop flights.
“Congratulations to the team at Allegiant on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate this continued vote of confidence in our incredible talent and competitive business climate here in Michigan,” said Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of MEDC and president and chair of the MSF Board. “Allegiant Air’s decision to expand in Flint underscores the strength of our business environment, hospitality industry and talented workforce. We thank Allegiant for expanding at Bishop International Airport and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow and add jobs in Michigan.”
The Bishop International Airport Authority is supporting the project with facility improvements, discounted rent, and incentives for each new nonstop flight for a total value of $1.9 million. Allegiant has already started hiring to support the operations. Available positions will be posted on Allegiant’s website.
“This announcement is the culmination of a great relationship with Allegiant, our community and the region as a whole,” said Nino Sapone, chief executive officer of Flint Bishop International Airport. “Our passengers have proven time and again how much they value the unique brand of travel that Allegiant offers. Allegiant has grown from less than 7 percent of our traffic in 2016, to over 54 percent today. It’s an amazing story of growth, commitment and partnership. Opening this base will add a variety of high-paying jobs to the region, give our passengers greater access to more nonstop destinations, and the airline a home in Mid-Michigan. We’re looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level.”
