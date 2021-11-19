Allegiant launched its new nonstop route from Flint Bishop International Airport to Mesa, Arizona.
The company is offering one-way fares on the new route for as low as $47.
“Mesa is a gateway to some of the best attractions that the southwest region has to offer, and we’re thrilled to launch this route so that Flint residents can have an affordable, convenient option for their vacations there,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “Flint residents especially will appreciate Allegiant’s convenient, affordable nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”
The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found on Allegiant’s website.
“Southeast Michigan and the Phoenix-Mesa area are uniquely intertwined,” said Flint Bishop Airport’s Chief Executive Officer Nino Sapone. “Hundreds of people from our region have second homes there. Allegiant’s new year-round service from Flint lets them take advantage of their ultra-low fares on consistent, nonstop service. It’s also ideal for all of our Arizona fans. Golfers, hikers, nature lovers and sun-seekers can arrive in Arizona just 2 hours from when they leave Michigan. The journey couldn’t be easier.”
