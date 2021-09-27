What's the difference between covid and allergies? It's a question many are grappling with as the seasons change.
"Sometimes it's easy to tell on a clinical basis based on the symptoms. Sometimes it's not,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease expert at Central Michigan University. "A runny nose, you would expect sneezing, itching in the nose, eyes, tearing of the eyes, sometimes a bit of a wheezy cough for example. A scratchy throat, these are typical with allergies."
Haddad said symptoms for COVID-19 can be different, like a cough or sinus congestion. But another issue is most notable.
"Allergies do not cause a fever. At least not anything above 100.5,” Haddad said.
Haddad is quick to point out those vaccinated for COVID-19 will probably experience a mild case if they even catch covid at all. Haddad said they should err on the side of testing if their body doesn't feel right.
"If somebody is indeed vaccinated and they have something that's a bit unusual for them, I would definitely go get tested to know. Again, I would reassure people that vaccinated individuals have a way lesser risk of getting COVID-19 or breakthrough covid than unvaccinated people,” Haddad said.
Haddad said he prefers a PCR test, or antigen test if you’re symptomatic. He's optimistic the need for COVID-19 testing will go away sooner rather than later.
"It is what it is. We're living in a pandemic. I think it's on the tail end of it. So, I think this is a little bit of reassurance for people to know we are on the tail end of it. But until we get rid of it completely, it is here to be tested for,” Haddad said.
