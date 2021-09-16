The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the owner of an alligator found in a pond by the Shady Lake area.
About 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to an address in the Shady Lake area for the report of an alligator in a pond. The alligator was around three feet in length.
The alligator was caught, removed from the pond, and turned over to an animal care facility.
