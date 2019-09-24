An alligator rescued from a southeastern Michigan school pond is doing well in its new digs at a zoo.
Staff from the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville on Friday captured the American alligator -- originally believed to be a caiman -- from a pond on the Bedford junior high/high school campus in Temperance. It was discovered the day before in the pond used for academic study.
Zoo employees have named the reptile "Renegade." It's about 3 feet long (1-meter-long) and believed to be around 3 years old.
It was likely an illegal pet that escaped or was released.
Zoo officials tell The Monroe News Renegade will spend the fall and winter inside a heated barn and move into a new enclosure in the spring.
Temperance is just north of Toledo, Ohio.
