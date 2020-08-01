PGA Senior Tour Pro Tom Gillis says it’s always special playing at Warwick Hills.
The course is 30 minutes from his hometown and he played his first PGA tour event here at the Buick Open ten years ago.
“Just being back here is special now that we live in Florida,” said Gillis. “All my family lives here and we’re only 35 minutes away. I played last week with a friend who is a member here. I think I probably appreciate it even more now that I live in Florida and it’s so hot down there right now. You come back here and you feel this and it’s really green and the trees are beautiful.”
Gillis entered second round play just one shot off the lead.
After a Birdie on the first hole, the rest of his round was rough.
Gillis shot one over par for the day leaving him seven shots off the lead.
“I just was not as sharp as I was yesterday,” said Gillis. “I didn’t drive it as good so I was playing out of the rough and some of those pins were tucked in the corner and coming out of the rough and left myself with some 50 footers over ridges and I had two or three putts so that’s kind of what it was I never really got anything going and it was just one of those days”
Brett Quigley is the clubhouse leader heading into Sunday’s final round.
There are many within striking distance, including former Buick Open champions Jim Furyk and Woody Austin.
