The gates were open, and clubs were swinging at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.
It was tee-off time this morning for the second playing of the 2019 Ally Challenge.
“We were able to work with the PGA and bring the tournament here, return after 50 years of the Open being here. So, it’s been great to bring golf back to Mid-Michigan,” said Ally Financial Chief Marketing & PR Officer Andrea Brimmer.
The 54-hold golf tournament showcases 78 PGA Tour Champion Professionals uniting for a good cause.
“The major goal was how much to give back to the community, the charitable component is so import to us at Ally,” Brimmer explained.
The tournament is in good company, benefitting Habitat 4 Humanity and United Way for Genesee County. Both non-profits were represented in the ceremonial tee-off.
“It made me feel great because I never got to be in front of a big crowd,” said Chandler Frahm of the United Way of Genesee County.
The Ally Challenge plays a vital role in funding these organizations.
“The importance of today is we’re hoping to raise half a million to invest in 17 programs that invest in families,” said United Way of Genesee County CEO Jamie Gaskin.
“The idea that habitat, the word for Habitat for Humanity, and the work we do gets out. The exposure with the funding has been very good for people to know about what we do,” Habitat 4 Humanity Executive Director Margaret Kato explained.
