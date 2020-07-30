With no fans and no ticket revenue coming into this year’s Ally Challenge because of the coronavirus, Ally Financial is inventing new ways to raise funds for the tournament’s main charity which is the United Way of Genesee County.
“Charity is so important to us,” said Jeff Cumberworth, Ally’s Financial Senior Director of Marketing. “We’ve donated almost 2.4 million dollars through the first two years of this event, so it was key to us to keep that top of mind for everything. There’s an online auction featuring memorabilia and entertainment packages. There’s a bridge challenge that can raise up to a hundred thousand dollars and there’s a truth mark contest where golfers take aim at the Ally Logo and every ball that goes in is worth another thousand dollars to The United Way. I happened to get pro-golfer Kirk Triplett nailing his 60 yard chip shot attempt.”
“It’s sad to not see all the people who always come out and support the event,” said Kirk Triplett, PGA Tour Champions. “All the communities we go to, they get behind their events and they don’t do it for us, they do it for their communities. It’s nice to have these little contests and hopefully have a little impact in the community.”
Another new charity initiative is the Rowdy Gallery Contest where fans can submit a video of them cheering for the golfers at home and their video will be played during the tournament on the board outside the 17th hole which is known for being the rowdiest hole in golf.
Every video submitted is worth $10 with up to $25,000 being donated by Ally Financial.
