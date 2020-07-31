No fans, no big galleries, no grandstands. It’s strange reality in the COVID golf world.
The Ally Challenge is the first PGA Tour Champions event since the shutdown, it was weird for the players.
“It’s the first thing that came to mind when we played nine and 18,” said Billy Andrade, co-leader of 6 under 66. “2nd shot in it looks so different. 18 is so different. I didn’t even know there was an out of bounds left.”
“For me it was a little easier not having fans, just because I have a lot of family and friends that I haven’t seen in a while,” Bernhard Langer said. “I don’t want to say it is a distraction, but sometimes you want to chat with them.”
“It is different, it is very different playing without, and it is unprecedented,” Tom Gillis said. “I have been on tour for 44 years and don’t ever recall not having fans, so it is very weird in a sense.”
Hole 17 was strangely quiet Friday, but that will not be the case Saturday as they tourney will use a video board off the 17 green to pump in crazy fan cheering to simulate what the hole is known for.
“We have to get used to that not having fans for a little while. Hopefully it will not be long before they come back and we will enjoy the atmosphere like we do on 17 where it is just amazing.”
