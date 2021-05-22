The 2021 Ally Challenge announced it will welcome fans back at 100 percent capacity during the week of Aug. 23.
Ticket sales for initially opened on Nov. 20 of last year for the competition at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
Event organizers said the decision was made based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance on fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents as well as the state’s updated guidelines.
The community concert featuring Little Big Towns on Saturday, August 28 will also be at full capacity. For more information about the Ally Challenge, including ticket sales and how to volunteer, visit the tournament’s website.
