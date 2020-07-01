Organizers of the Ally Challenge announced the competition rounds will be played without general public or corporate hospitality attendance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was announced on Wednesday, July 1.
The competition rounds will take place Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.
"The decision to play the third installment of the official PGA TOUR Champions event without spectators was made as a result of Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-133 signed on June 25 and in collaboration with the PGA TOUR, the tournament’s title sponsor Ally Financial and presenting sponsor McLaren Health Care, with the health and safety of all involved the absolute focus," organizers said on the Ally Challenge's website.
In addition, all special events surrounding the tournament - including the 2020 Ally Challenge Community Concert - will not take place this year. Those events are scheduled to return in 2021.
