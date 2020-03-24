The 2020 Ally Challenge has been rescheduled for July 27 to Aug. 2.
The PGA TOUR announced on March 17 that all PGA TOUR Champions events up to the week of May 10 were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First and foremost, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Ally Challenge and our community will continue to be our number one priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic,” Ally wrote in a statement.
The PGA TOUR, Ally, and McLaren are constantly communicating with each other as the situation is very fluid.
As preparation for the 2020 tournament continues, event organizers are monitoring information coming from the World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control, state and local health agencies.
