The PGA Tour is back in Mid-Michigan for the Ally Challenge.
On Thursday, the pros teamed up with amateurs.
“I don’t think you feel 100 percent safe anywhere, but you’re looking around and you see what’s going on and you say, ‘this looks pretty good,’” Pro Golfer Kirk Triplett said.
Triplett was one of a couple dozen professionals who took part in Thursday’s pro-am tournament.
From sanitizers to masks to temperature checks and social distancing, protocols were in place for everyone to follow to help minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Golfers were not required to wear masks when they were on the course, but Don Kullgren decided to wear one anyways.
“I’m still weary of this virus and I think it’s the right thing to do. I’m going to respect the mask, the first reponders, and the pros,” said Kullgren, amateur golfer.
Kullgren said even though the others in his group aren’t wearing masks, he feels very safe out on the course with volunteers sanitizing everything that gets touched and golfers practicing social distancing.
As for Triplett, he believes the sport is one of the easiest to safely play in these COVID-19 times.
“You just have to look at individual situations and go, ‘hey, is that the right thing to be doing?’ And I think golf is on the right side of that,” Triplett said.
