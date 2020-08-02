The Ally Challenge Tournament has been delayed two hours due to weather.
Due to weather, the final round of the Ally Challenge Tournament presented by McLaren is set to start at 1:50 p.m.
The WNEM team at the tournament said the start time was delayed twice today.
We will update you with more changes as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.