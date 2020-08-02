For the first time in its three-year history, the Ally Challenge was won by a former Buick Open champion.
Jim Furyk shot a final round four under par to hold off Brett Quigley, Retief Goosen and others to win the tournament by two strokes.
“Just excited to be able to come out here first week and play so well and get a win,” said Furyk. “It's an honor. A lot of good players in the field.”
Quigley went into the final round with the lead and led by a stroke heading into the final two holes. But back to back bogeys to close out his Sunday gave Furyk an opening to earn the title.
“Start of the week, give me a chance to win on the last few holes, absolutely,” said Quigley. “That we started golf again, awesome. I mean, there's so many great things certainly to take from this, despite the fact finishing bogey, bogey.”
Chris DiMarco came out of nowhere during the final round to get into contention.
DiMarco shot seven under for the best score of the day. He finished 3 shots back.
“What I did today really well is I made a bunch of good four-, five-footers for -- a couple for par, a couple for birdie,” said DiMarco. “And those are the ones on these greens that can be tricky. I have been practicing a lot at home.”
But for Furyk, this win is extra special as he says Warwick Hills has always had a special place in his heart after winning the trophy back in 2003 during the Buick Open.
“I enjoy coming back to Warwick Hills, a place that I had a lot of success in my career, a golf course that I really enjoy,” said Furyk. “Feel like I know it really well. Hardly anything has changed.”
There’s no final number yet on the total amount of money raised by this tournament to benefit local charities, but just under $200,000 was raised during the three-day golf course initiatives.
