Community activists are fighting back as Alma city commissioners face a potential recall.
Three petitions were filed Sept. 15 to recall three commissioners, the day after they approved plans for the former Warwick Living Center to be converted into a refugee center.
"They went against the planning commission’s request to denial based on the facts they found,” said Chuck Murphy, the Gratiot County republican party chairman.
Murphy and Yvette Franco-Clark support the recall effort.
"Therefore, ignoring we the people, taxpaying citizens, of Alma, Gratiot County, and solely working for the big businesses in town, primarily masonic home,” Franco-Clark said.
The commissioners listed in the petitions are Roxann Herrington, Audra Stahl, and Nick Piccolo.
In a phone call with TV5, Piccolo said he feels the issue is the oversight city commissioners have over planning and zoning, not the elected officials themselves.
"We're seeing how the government body is not doing right by we the people taxpaying citizens of Michigan or the United States for that matter,” Franco-Clark said.
Murphy and Franco-Clark said the Gratiot County republican party and We the County will be legally challenging the city commissioner’s vote.
"We believe there's overwhelming opposition against this so when you go against the interest of the people you're representing, a recall is a very good option,” Murphy said.
In a statement to TV5, Bethany Christian Services, the organization converting the living center, said they're glad the commission approved their request and look forward to providing lifesaving services for children and youth.
Good for you, Alma citizens!!! Stand up to the efforts of the Marxists trying to take control away from you!
