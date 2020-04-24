Alma College opened their dorms to help healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 limit exposure to their families.
After college students left the residence halls in late March when colleges were ordered to cancel in-person teaching.
“Alma College has always been closely intertwined with our community, and now we’re doing everything we can to support each other during this challenging time,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said. “This an important opportunity to show healthcare providers in the Alma community how much we appreciate them."
The dorms were opened up to nurses, doctors and other healthcare employees in April, so they didn’t have to go home between shifts and possibly exposing their family members to COVID-19.
16 workers from MidMichigan Medical Center are staying in the dorms and using the amenities for free.
The college says the healthcare workers don’t go anywhere else on campus, so they don’t expose any students and staff that are still there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.