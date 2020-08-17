Alma College is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to participate in an online pre-screening survey before returning to campus for the fall semester.
The pre-screening will identify symptomatic or high risk people for COVID-19 testing.
"If you are selected for testing, we will follow up with further instructions for testing and quarantining," the college said.
The screening will be sent to students' and staff's Alma College email. It must be completed within 48 hours.
Helix Diagnostics is assisting Alma College with its testing solutions.
“Helix Diagnostics is thrilled to help our colleges and universities in Michigan get back to school safely with comprehensive testing. We have a unique ability to deliver timely results to the Administration and Health Services departments on their student/faculty population. Julie Pantalone, our Vice President of Sales has been instrumental in executing our testing programs at these universities," said Brian Tierney, president of Helix Diagnostic.
