Alma College students studying psychological impact of COVID-19

In the past eight months, public health experts, elected officials, and doctors and nurses have spent time and money to try to learn more about COVID-19, while also educating the public on mitigation strategies.
A trio of students at Alma College are doing their own research, to better understand the psychological impact of the virus.
“Basic question became: how has this pandemic affected the way people think, speak, and act,” asked Alma College Assistant Professor of Psychology, Mark Mills.
Thanks to the college’s e-STEM CORE program, senior Zach Jendereski, and juniors Abbey Killian and Blake Jonasson have been working with Mills to answer that question. Each student has taken on a different focus to see how the pandemic has impacted people’s behaviors. Mills believes there’s no better time than now to do research.
“Those sorts of situations present themselves as really nice opportunities for research,” Mills added.
Jandereski, who is studying psychology and business, is using political methods to study mask compliance. He’s using symbols or movements to see if people are swayed to wear a mask based on who is telling them to.
“With mask compliance and the coronavirus, in general, has been politicized greatly,” Jendereski said. “The more left-leaning liberal side, which is: ‘we support universal healthcare, wear a mask.’ The other side is: ‘Uncle Sam wants you to wear a mask,’ which is the conservative side,” he stated.
In his research, Jandereski set up a table outside the college’s library, with signs to promote face-covering use. He surveyed random students to get their reaction to the sign, and also noted if the student was wearing a mask or not.
Killian, a biology major, is working in part with Jonasson, a psychology major. First, they’re testing participants on anxieties during different time periods through questionnaires.
“Our questionnaires are split up on pre-Covid, how students felt with their mental health, when the quarantine hit, and right now post-quarantine during school, and different anxieties based on COVID,” Jonasson added.
Jonasson will take a look at students' grade point averages, both pre-COVID and post-COVID to see if anxieties surrounding the virus affected a student’s grades.
In Killian’s research, she is looking to test 200 students' genetic make-up, for a better understanding of how students reacted to the pandemic and if it’s linked to certain genes.
“We will be testing for genes that link somebody to neuroticism, the easiest way to explain neuroticism is just emotional stability, how emotionally stable are you,” she explained. “If you are neurotic you are going to respond poorer, you’re going to have worse grades.”
The students said conducting research is important, not only to better guide COVID-19 response plans at their own college but others as well.
Mills said this is great practice for the students if they want to pursue higher education or career paths involving research.
“I’m really hoping they gain some sort of scientific lens to view the world, how you approach a problem and provide a solution with an empirical, quantitative basis to it. It’s a difficult task,” Mills said. “It’s an underlying skill set that I think would benefit most people in most careers.”
He expects the study to wrap up in the spring, and hopes the students can present their research and data at different conferences.
