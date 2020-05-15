Alma College will host a virtual commencement ceremony on May 21 to honor students who are candidates for bachelor’s degrees.
The college originally announced that it will postpone their graduation that was schedule for April 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the in-person ceremony will be rescheduled for the future.
“The traditional spring commencement is one of the proudest days of the year at Alma College. The decision to postpone the ceremony this year was a difficult but necessary choice,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said. “Although we cannot come together in a traditional way in our current environment, we want to celebrate the class of 2020 and their many accomplishments.”
You can attend the event on Alma College’s Facebook page and follow along with materials found here.
“Even though we may not be able to gather in-person for commencement at this time, we hope all Alma College graduates join with their families, along with faculty, staff and their fellow students to celebrate this momentous occasion,” said Kathleen Dougherty, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “The class of 2020 will always be remembered as an incredibly resilient group of Scots and we look forward to recognizing their accomplishments.”
