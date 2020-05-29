Alma College announced they will resume in-person classes in the fall.
Small, in-person classes will begin August 24, one week ahead of schedule.
They are canceling fall break and the day off for Labor Day is now a regularly scheduled school day.
The last day of the regular semester will be November 30 and final exams will be held November 20 through December 4.
“Doing what we do best means a return to campus and the type of face-to-face instruction and learning experience that is at the core of Alma College’s mission,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said. “Still, our campus community will look different this fall. We are taking unprecedented measures to ensure our campus is as safe it can be to fight the spread of the coronavirus. While we cannot eliminate risk entirely, we will do all we can to mitigate it.”
