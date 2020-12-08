Pumps, sewers and science are all part of a program designed to get information on COVID-19.
“We are trying to learn through our septic systems to what degree COVID is on our campus and that gives us the jump on the testing we need to do,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said.
Alma College is installing eight pumping systems across campus. Science shows COVID-19 particles are present in human waste before most physical symptoms appear.
This testing system could detect COVID-19 in a dorm or facility long before anyone shows symptoms.
“Those pumps take every 15 minutes, over a 24-hour period, a sample from our wastewater. We then test that 24-hour period where we have COVID cases,” Abernathy said.
The testing can trace the virus back to the buildings and approximately how many people have it.
“Then individually test those in that dorm. That would mean we don’t have to test everyone on campus at that time,” Abernathy said.
Scott Dean, who works with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said Alma is just one of many colleges involved in this multimillion-dollar program covered by federal COVID relief funds.
“So, it could help you learn that maybe you have one student that’s asymptomatic in a dormitory,” Dean said. “Or based on the volume you’ve got a large number of people; it could be a really good early warning tool and possibly a game changer to slow the spread of the virus.”
About 20 testing facilities are set up gathering data. If it is a success, it could have a huge impact.
“The public wastewater system covers about 70 percent of the population,” Dean said. “So really this would give us a great window into the presence of COVID-19 into a great number of our communities.”
