A father's plea for help on social media going viral as he was waiting for more than two weeks trying to get his son mental health care for ongoing issues, but the health care system continued telling him there were no beds per resources available to receive care.
This has been an issue for several local families looking to receive mental health care. State lawmakers are meeting tomorrow to start addressing these issues.
With nowhere else to turn, Jay Gross of Alma reached out on social media from his vehicle in a hospital parking lot.
“The system of mental health is so broken,” Gross said.
The family brought their 15-year-old son to MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot, after an incident.
He was kept in the emergency room for over two weeks while the family struggled to get him placed into a mental healthcare facility.
“We need some help and we don't know where to turn," Gross said.
The family's ordeal is not unique, according to Rosa Earley of Fenton.
“They kept on saying we’re waiting for a bed, we’re waiting for a bed,” Earley said.
Earley said her daughter needed help in January and the family was in a hospital emergency room for nine days before her daughter was transferred.
“Every time we asked for help, they would say we don’t know what to tell you,” Earley said.
Republican State Representative Mary Whiteford has seen instances like this firsthand.
She's a former nurse trying to address problems like bed shortages and access to resources to get placed.
“I did get a bill signed in to law over two years ago, to start an inpatient psychiatric bed registry,” Whiteford said. “So, when somebody’s in a trauma the staff can look up and see where available beds are.'
Whiteford is also working on transitional housing for otherwise stable psychiatric patients, but said laws and programs take time to implement.
"Early intervention, access to care we have to stop this bottle neck that’s occurring in our state,” Whiteford said.
Whiteford commends Gross for going the extra mile to find help for his son.
“He really stepped out there and give them so much credit,” Whiteford said.
On March 3, Gross is going to be joining Whiteford at a house subcommittee meeting with the state’s Health and Human Services Committee Members to talk about what he went through.
Whiteford also worked on legislation for a state hotline to help people going through a serious mental health crisis. Something that should start rolling out in some counties in the next few months.
