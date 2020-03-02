A longtime Mid-Michigan firefighter who battled cancer twice has passed away.
Alma firefighter Marlin Brush passed away on Monday, March 2.
In a Facebook post, his family said he left this world and is now in heaven with his mom, dad, brother, father-in-law, and little Addison.
Brush worked with the Alma Fire Department for nearly 20 years.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support throughout his journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.