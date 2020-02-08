A longtime Mid-Michigan firefighter is trying to beat cancer for the second time in the past 15 years.
Alma firefighter Marlin Brush has been with the department for nearly 20 years and is currently fighting for his life for the second time.
“Pre-cancer, it was caused most likely by chemo treatments from the first time he had cancer about 16 years ago,” said James Brush, Marlin’s son.
James Brush said after spending months in the hospital, his dad found a bone marrow transplant match from Germany to help with his condition.
“This is the harder part of the transplant after when all of his cells are dying off and trying to grasp the host cells in,” said James.
Paramedic Firefighter Mike Karr said the condition doesn’t define Marlin Brush as a person.
“Helps with everything,” said Karr. “From interior to killing the bottles after a run and what not.”
Brush is the reason why the Alma Fire Department held a “Be The Match” event. They’re taking swab samples in order to help other people find their donor match.
“We’re doing what we can here, trying to get the community involved,” said Karr.
Brush’s son said it’s no surprise the department is doing something proactive in the name of Marlin Brush.
“I’ve always known how close the fire department was,” said James. “It just shows what they go through to show their support for him.”
You can see if you're a match here.
